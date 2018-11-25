JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman was arrested on charges of fourth-offense intoxicated driving Saturday night.
Jasmine M. Delap, 25, of Janesville, was arrested on charges of fourth-offense intoxicated driving and also cited for driving with a revoked driver's license, according to a news release.
At 9:23 p.m. Saturday, a deputy located a vehicle in traffic on Beloit Avenue near Highway 11 in Janesville that was facing the wrong direction and had a flat tire, according to the release.
The deputy identified Delap as the driver of the vehicle.
According to police, Delap was traveling west on Highway 11 and attempted to turn onto Beloit Avenue. She missed her lane and entered a turn lane for oncoming traffic, striking a curb and causing one of the vehicle's tires to deflate.
Delap might receive additional citations related to the crash, according to the release.
