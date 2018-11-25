JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was arrested on charges of fourth-offense intoxicated driving Saturday night.

Jasmine M. Delap, 25, of Janesville, was arrested on charges of fourth-offense intoxicated driving and also cited for driving with a revoked driver's license, according to a news release. 

At 9:23 p.m. Saturday, a deputy located a vehicle in traffic on Beloit Avenue near Highway 11 in Janesville that was facing the wrong direction and had a flat tire, according to the release. 

The deputy identified Delap as the driver of the vehicle. 

According to police, Delap was traveling west on Highway 11 and attempted to turn onto Beloit Avenue. She missed her lane and entered a turn lane for oncoming traffic, striking a curb and causing one of the vehicle's tires to deflate.

Delap might receive additional citations related to the crash, according to the release.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.