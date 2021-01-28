A Janesville woman was arrested for a suspected fourth intoxicated driving offense on the city's south side Thursday morning.
Janesville police officers responded to a report of an erratic vehicle that almost ran a U.S. Postal Service truck off the roadway, according to a police news release.
Police found the vehicle driven by Sharon Foreman, 43, of 812 E. Milwaukee St., near the intersection of Center and Kellogg avenues, Janesville. Foreman displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety testing, according to the news release. Results of a blood test are pending. Foreman was being held at the jail Thursday.