The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Janesville woman on suspicion of her fourth intoxicated driving offense Wednesday night.
According to a sheriff's office news release, a deputy observed driving behavior of a possibly impaired driver at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. After a traffic stop and investigation, the deputy arrested Manda Skoien.
The news release did not say where the arrest was made, the dates of Skoien's previous OWI convictions or Skoien's age. She was being held at the Rock County Jail, the news release said.