JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman was arrested on suspicion of a fourth offense OWI Tuesday afternoon on Milton Avenue and Holiday Drive, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police stopped a vehicle about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday for equipment violation. The driver Jasmine M. Delap, 25, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment and initially told the officer a false name, according to the release.
Police searched the vehicle and found open intoxicants and drug paraphernalia. Officers administered a field sobriety test and confirmed Delap’s impairment, according to the release.
Blood draw results are pending.
Delap was arrested on charges of fourth offense OWI, operating while revoked, non-registration of automobile, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail-jumping. She is currently being held at Rock County Jail.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse