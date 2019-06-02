JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was arrested early Sunday morning on her fifth charge of intoxicated driving.

Stacy L. Williams, 51, of Janesville, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated fifth offense and operating after revocation, according to a news release from Janesville police.

An officer pulled Williams over at 12:33 a.m. Sunday after the officer saw her drive through a red light at Centerway and Franklin Street, according to the release.

Williams has a .02 restriction for alcohol and a revoked driver's license from prior convictions. A preliminary breath test showed her alcohol level to be .225, according to the release.

A blood test was sent to the state Hygiene Lab and results are pending.

Williams is being held at Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance, according to the release.