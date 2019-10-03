JANESVILLE

Illinois authorities arrested a Janesville woman Thursday in connection with a 2018 homicide.

Amber N. Brewer, 27, is charged in Winnebago County Court with aggravated kidnapping while armed, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of concealing homicidal death, according to online court records.

Winnebago County sheriff’s detectives began a homicide investigation when the body of Jamie R. Stephens, 31, was found Dec. 10 in the 9200 block of Knapp Road in rural Winnebago County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Detectives on Jan. 23 arrested Nickles T. Parks, 27, of Rockford, Illinois, and on April 1 arrested Joshua J. Whittie, 19, on charges of first-degree murder, according to the release.

Detectives met Tuesday with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, who authorized charges against Brewer, according to the release.

Winnebago County detectives and Janesville police on Thursday located Brewer at a home in the 2300 block of Dartmouth Drive in Janesville. She remained in custody at the Rock County Jail on Thursday evening.