JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was arrested early Thursday morning for a suspected fourth offense OWI, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 2:02 a.m. to a traffic complaint near Interstate 90/39 and East Racine Street.

Haley Olsen, 23, of Janesville, had struck a guardrail on the interstate. Officers located Olsen near Palmer Park and stopped her at Mohawk Road and Cree Court, according to the release.

Olsen displayed signs of impairment such as disorientation, drowsiness and slow speech. She submitted to a field sobriety test before being arrested.

Olsen was arrested on charges of felony operating fourth offense operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation and probation violation.

She is currently being held at Rock County Jail.