JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman is accused of stabbing a man in the face with a steak knife that still was embedded when police arrived early Thursday morning.
Maria L. Johnson, 46, of 1530 Mole Ave., was arrested on a charge of domestic violence second-degree reckless injury, according to a Janesville police news release.
She is accused of plunging a steak knife into the face of Thomas Beckett, 50, of the same address, Janesville police Lt. Tim Hiers said.
The blade of the knife was buried in Beckett's face up the knife handle, and he was standing over the sink when police arrived. He was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where he was listed in fair condition Thursday morning. The release describes his injuries as non-life threatening.
The knife entered Beckett's face near his left nostril, and officers saw no exit wound, Hiers said.
Capt. John McManus of the Janesville Fire Department said he could not comment about Beckett's case, but in general the first order of business for an ambulance crew treating somebody with an object protruding from the body is to stabilize the object but not remove it.
"If there's a patient with something stuck in them, the plan is to stabilize that something because it may be occluding bleeding or moving it may cause further injury," McManus said.
Paramedics sometimes have to improvise to stabilize an object in a patient, McManus said.
"Everything on the truck is fair game," he said.
"Before a doctor moves it, they're going to take an X-ray, they're going to get an image. They're going to know what's going on before they move it, and then they're going to have a lot more people than a full EMS crew to deal with the aftermath," McManus said.
The knife was removed at the hospital, according to the news release.
Officers initially responded to the address for a report of an armed subject. Preliminary reports seem to indicate Beckett is the person who called 911, Hiers said.
Johnson was being held at the Rock County Jail pending her initial court appearance.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse