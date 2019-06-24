JANESVILLE

An Edgerton man is facing charges after leading a sheriff’s deputy on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph on Highway 14 on Friday night, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

The chase began at 9:50 p.m. near Burdick Road just east of Janesville when a black Dodge Durango would not get out of the way of a deputy who was headed to a different incident with lights and siren, according to the complaint.

The SUV then accelerated, and was crossing the centerline and weaving in traffic as the deputy followed at high speed, according to the complaint.

The vehicle went through stop sticks that Evansville police set up at Weary Road and continued into Evansville, where the driver stopped on East Main Street and fled on foot toward Cemetery Road, according to the complaint.

An Evansville officer pointing his Taser and the deputy pointing his gun finally stopped the man, identified as Devan C. Teniente, 23, of 1061 Hain Road, Edgerton.

Teniente later fell asleep in a squad car, and the deputy summoned EMS. Teniente told paramedics that he had taken the prescription drug Adderall, according to the complaint.

A small amount of white powder found in the SUV tested positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Teniente was charged Monday with fleeing and possession of narcotics.

He also was cited for intoxicated driving, first offense, and endangering safety by reckless driving.

In court Monday, Teniente was released on a signature bond and ordered to maintain complete sobriety pending the resolution of his case.