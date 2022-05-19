JANESVILLE
It might seem unlikely that multiple women remained silent for at least 22 years before telling authorities their Janesville landlord tried to force them to have sex under threat of eviction, but local housing and women’s advocates say it’s not surprising.
Jamie Counsell, a Janesville emergency room nurse and member of Rock County’s multiagency anti-human trafficking task force, compares such a situation—sexual harassment in housing—to other, better-known forms of abuse against women.
“It’s a power issue,” Counsell said. “And I don’t think it’s uncommon. I think if people are forced to choose homelessness compared to sexual harassment, it’s similar to a work environment sexual harassment situation where somebody is above you in authority.”
“Maybe you don’t know who you’d go to for help, or the question is, ‘Will anyone even believe me?’”
Who has the power?
Longtime Janesville landlord Richard Donahue is being sued in federal court over allegations that for decades he’d barged into rental units unannounced, exposed his private parts, touched female tenants without their consent, and in some cases tried to force woman tenants to perform sex acts on him in exchange for free or reduced rent, according to a lawsuit filed in Madison last week by the U.S. Department of justice.
As of Thursday, the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. Attorney’s Office had not responded to inquiries by The Gazette for more details on a housing sexual harassment case that the department quietly announced in a release sent to media outlets last Saturday afternoon.
Donahue and his spouse, who co-own several units implicated in a lawsuit, are accused of violating tenant rights and face being ordered to pay unknown restitution to an undisclosed number of victims who reported being harassed between 2000 to 2022. The couple currently do not face criminal charges. The case is being considered a series of civil rights violations, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Still unclear is how or why a case involving illegal sexual harassment of multiple women “since at least 2000,” including some instances in which Donahue apparently evicted women after they declined to have sex with him, would get funneled into civil court rather than handled as a potential criminal matter.
U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea and assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Oswald in a case filing and in a news release said the U.S. Department of Justice since 2017 has investigated such allegations under a special, national civil rights program called the Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative.
The program is intended to shine a light on Fair Housing Act violations that involve sexual harassment or assault. The department says that in all, U.S. Attorneys have filed 24 such cases and recovered nearly $10 million for victims of such harassment.
Unannounced visits
Kelly Bedessem, the city of Janesville’s housing services director, said she couldn’t comment specifically on the lawsuit against Donahue. She said her office “fairly often” receives and investigates local Fair Housing complaints, including ones in which tenants have alleged sexual harassment by landlords or others in rental property management.
At times, Bedessem said, her office investigates alleged violations, while in other cases the office forwards such complaints to state agencies or the handful of nonprofit, statewide legal funds that operate as advocates for renters.
Even though such incidents can fit under the criminal code as human trafficking violations, depending on the circumstances, Bedessem, like Counsell, suspects such abuses occur more often than they’re reported.
“It goes back to how many women don’t report sexual assaults or instances of serious domestic violence. It’s of the same vein. It’s very unfortunate, because you ask yourself, do I think these kinds of allegations have probably circulated for a while? Sure. Do I think they actually get reported to authorities? Maybe not,” Bedessem said.
Bedessem said the city’s housing services division offers tips weekly in a social media project her division calls “Fair Housing Fridays.”
Bedessem said U.S. Fair Housing Act rules are straightforward: Federal law prohibits discriminatory behavior by landlords, including sexual advances or sexual harassment. The most common form of such harassment is an action that Bedessem said some landlords don’t seem to recognize as a violation.
“Sexual harassment can include when landlords enter rental properties without notifying tenants beforehand. “That’s a violation, and it’s serious. It’s actually a big deal,” Bedessem said.
‘Vulnerable and scared’
Erika Sanders is the director of program services for Fair Housing Wisconsin, a nonprofit agency out of Milwaukee that tracks federal Fair Housing violations and provides services to renters who’ve had their tenant rights violated.
Sanders said unannounced visits by a landlord can be viewed as sexual harassment under federal Fair Housing standards because, for starters, it can be the precursor to more overt forms of harassment. Often, the victims are single women who have children and are on a limited income.
“These victims tend to be the most vulnerable people. And their harasser has a key to their apartment unit. The harasser knows when to find the resident there alone, when there won’t be any witnesses around. A lot of times in housing situations, the sexual harassments occur in front of the victims’ children. That’s who ends up witnessing it,” Sanders said.
“That’s horrifying. It’s deeply demeaning and degrading.”
While the U.S. Justice Department’s Sexual Harassment in Housing initiative has led to recovery of financial damages, the settlements can’t erase years of strife renters who’ve been harassed, wrongfully evicted and now face difficulty finding new rental housing because of an eviction record.
Sanders said it’s an example of harassment that often can go virtually unreported, particularly now, as more renters face growing financial pressure to pay rising rents.
Some national analysts say average rents have surged in Rock County. Officials at Janesville food pantry ECHO said last week that a growing number of local tenants are seeing their current leases in which they pay $700 or $800 month dissolved, and new rents being set at $1,100 to $1,300 a month.
That’s amid a slim supply of affordable housing units, a problem city and county government officials and private groups say they’re trying to address now.
Sanders said her agency, which tracks statewide numbers, has seen an uptick in federal Fair Housing sexual harassment complaints since the pandemic.
“Anecdotally, the pandemic had worsened conditions, including lost income and job loss. It’s made already vulnerable people more vulnerable,” she said.
One type of complaint Sanders’ agency has heard more often is that some landlords are using tenants’ increasing financial duress as advantage to ask for sexual favors as a substitution for rents if the tenant falls behind in payments. That’s one form of harassment the U.S. Attorney has accused Donahue of.