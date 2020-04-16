BELOIT
A death of a Janesville teen whose body was found Tuesday evening in Beloit is now being investigated as a homicide.
Beloit police at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue and located the body of Jwan J. Lamon, 18, Janesville.
Police believe the death did not occur in Beloit, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office based in Rockford, Illinois, was brought on for a joint investigation.
Detectives from both agencies are investigating leads.
Additional details are not being shared to protect the integrity of the investigation, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
Police asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau 815-319-6400, Beloit police at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers 815-963-7867.