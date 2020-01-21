JANESVILLE

A Janesville man who sexually assaulted a child in a park restroom pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Dakota R. Potts, 19, of 432 N. Palm St., Janesville, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16. He originally was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

The maximum sentence in the Wisconsin corrections system was 60 years under the old charge, 40 years under the new charge.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution will not argue for a sentence longer than three years in prison plus seven years of extended supervision.

Potts has no other adult criminal record in Wisconsin, online court records indicate.

Judge Barbara McCrory ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for April 2.

Potts is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy in the restroom at Monterey Park on July 9 or 10, 2018.