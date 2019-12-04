JANESVILLE

A Janesville teen accused of sexually assaulting a child has been found competent to assist in his own defense.

Judge Barbara McCrory made the ruling Wednesday.

Dakota R. Potts, 19, of 432 N. Palm St., Janesville, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a person under the age of 13 in connection with an incident in a public restroom in Janesville’s Monterey Park in July 2018.

Potts’ mental competence related to his autism and decision-making was questioned in a doctor’s report, which delayed a scheduled plea hearing Oct. 31.

A competency report was prepared, and the psychologist found Potts competent to proceed, defense attorney Walt Isaacson told the court Thursday.

McCrory noted the case has continued for more than a year and admonished the defense and prosecution to bring it to a close for the sake of all parties involved.

Isaacson said he believes Potts will enter into a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.

A hearing was set for Dec. 19.