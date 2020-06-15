JANESVILLE
A Janesville teen was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a recent shooting near Lincoln Elementary School that a prosecutor said left the man needing five surgeries so far.
Rock County Court Commissioner Jack Hoag ordered Kenan L. Clemons, 17, held on a $50,000 cash bond after the teen was also charged with armed carjacking, burglary and misdemeanor theft.
Janesville police announced late Thursday that they had arrested Clemons on charges related to the shooting of Trenton Strommen, 36, also of Janesville, on June 6 after a bike theft.
Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig said Strommen was “very, very fortunate to not be dead” and “may lose his arm.”
In arguing for a $100,000 cash bond, Braunschweig said the prosecution’s case included a confession.
Defense attorney Frank Raff said that amount was “obviously unconstitutionally high.” He argued that Clemons was arrested five days after the shooting still in Janesville, a place the teen has lived for about 10 years.
Raff asked for a $5,000 bond.
On June 6, police said Clemons and another teenager stole a bike from outside Strommen’s home, which prompted Strommen to get in his car and follow them to the 1900 block of Conde Street.
Police have said that is where Clemons shot Strommen multiple times before Clemons and the other boy took Strommen’s car and fled.
The other boy, 16, also was arrested Thursday, on suspicion of party to operating a motor vehicle without owner consent while armed, criminal damage to property and trespassing, police said.
Janesville police in a news release after the arrest listed the homicide charge as attempted second-degree intentional homicide, but the district attorney’s office chose the more serious first-degree charge.
Clemons will appear in court at 9:30 a.m. June 29 for a preliminary hearing.
This story will be updated soon with details from the criminal complaint.