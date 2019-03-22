JANESVILLE

The Janesville teacher facing his fourth drunken-driving charge is resigning effective March 26.

Dennis Brunner, 50, of 3316 S. Afton Road, Janesville was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; threatening an law enforcement officer; and resisting arrest. Since that time, he has been on paid leave from his job as a physical education teacher at Madison Elementary School.

Because Brunner is resigning, he is eligible for only his state pension from the Wisconsin Retirement System. No other school district retirement benefits will be provided, according to a school district spokesperson.

The charges are related to an incident Feb. 23, when Janesville police report finding Brunner passed out in the driver’s seat of a car with the car still running.

Brunner refused to wait in this car and became aggressive with police when they tried to restrain him, according to the criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

On the way to Rock County Jail, Brunner repeatedly described the charges using expletives and threatened one of the officers, saying he “better hope he doesn’t see me on the street.” When asked what he meant, Brunner said, “I know a lot of biker guys. It means there is going to be a bounty put out on him.”

His preliminary breath test indicated in a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.235, nearly three times the legal limit of .08., according to the complaint.

Brunner was listed as a school district employee as early as 1995, according to Gazette records. He also worked as a driving school instructor.

Court records show that on June 10, 2015, Brunner was convicted of third-offense operating while intoxicated and was placed on probation for two years. He served 60 days in the Rock County Jail as a condition of probation.

Brunner’s next court appearance is Wednesday, March 27.

Court records also show on May 19, 2015, Brunner was convicted of second-offense operating while intoxicated and reckless driving causing bodily harm. He was placed on two years probation for both charges and served 28 days in jail as a condition of probation.