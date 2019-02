JANESVILLE

A teacher in the Janesville School District has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of court proceedings.

Madison Elementary School physical education teacher Dennis H. Brunner, 50, of 3316 S. Afton Road, Janesville, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; threatening an law enforcement officer; and resisting arrest.

At 6:53 p.m. Satruday, Janesville police were called to Brunner’s home for the report of a possible man down, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Rock County Court.

When an officer arrived, he found Brunner passed out in the driver’s seat with the car still running. Brunner’s eyes were bloodshot, and the officer could smell alcohol on his breath, according to the complaint.

Brunner refused to wait in his car and attempted to go into his home. When the police said he could not do so, he became aggressive and tried to do so anyway, the complaint said.

The two officers told him he was being detained and attempted to put handcuffs on him. Brunner refused to place his hands behind his back and physically resisted the officers. When officers threatened to use a Taser on him, Brunner “became compliant,” according to the complaint.

On the way to Rock County Jail, Brunner repeatedly described the charges using expletives and threatened one of the officers, saying he "better hope he doesn't see me on the street." When asked what he meant, Brunner said, "I know a lot of biker guys. It means there is going to be a bounty put out on him."

Brunner refused to undergo field sobriety tests, but his preliminary breath test resulted in a blood alcohol concentration of .235, according to the complaint. The preliminary reading was almost three times the legal limit of .08.

Brunner was listed as a school district employee as early as 1995, according to Gazette records. He also worked as a driving school instructor.

Court records show that on June 10, 2015, Brunner was convicted of operating while intoxicated, third offense and was placed on probation for two years. He served 60 days in the Rock County Jail as a condition of probation.