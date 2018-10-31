181101_SLINGSHO

Kevin Casey appears at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana, Ill., on Wednesday.

 Rick Danzl/The Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette

URBANA, Ill.

A possible plea deal for the Janesville trucker accused of using a slingshot and metal balls to shatter windows of vehicles he passed on Interstate 74 has been delayed until December.

Kevin Lee Casey appeared in Champaign County Court in Urbana, Illinois, on Wednesday for what was expected to be a negotiated plea and sentencing, but Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti asked for a continuance to Dec. 17, and the later date was approved by Judge Roger Webber.

Allegretti said the state had released new documentation on restitution claims.

Casey was charged June 4 with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal damage to property. He is accused of using a slingshot and ball bearings to shatter the windows of passing vehicles on I-74.

Although Casey was charged in connection with three incidents, Illinois State Police reported there were about 45 window-shattering incidents between late March and June 1, when Casey was arrested.

A 3-year-old boy was cut by flying glass in one of the incidents that occurred May 2.

