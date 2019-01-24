JANESVILLE

The shooting death of a 41-year-old Janesville man on the city's south side Wednesday night is being investigated as a homicide, Janesville police said.

A 39-year-old Green County man was taken into custody after a pursuit by Green County authorities, Janesville police Lt. Charles Aagaard said.

The shooting followed an argument between the two men "over a relationship," Aagaard said.

A women who had a relationship with both men was present during the argument, and she was the person who called 911 after the shooting, Aaagaard said.

Several shots were fired from a semiautomatic handgun, and several shots hit the victim, Aagaard said.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department arrived at the home in the 2600 block of Kellogg Ave. at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Janesville police Sgt. Brian Vaughn told The Gazette.

An autopsy was underway Thursday morning at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Department, Aaagaard said.

The suspect fled in his vehicle. Janesville police notified surrounding jurisdictions to be on the look out for the vehicle, which later was spotted near Monroe. Green County sheriff's deputies and Monroe police were involved in a 20-mile pursuit of the vehicle from west of Monroe to a campground near Brodhead, where the fleeing vehicle was cornered by police, Aagaard said.

The suspect surrendered without incident, and no one was injured during the pursuit, police said.

Police had been dispatched to the Kellogg Avenue home at 6:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired, and had cordoned off the area at Kellogg and South Crosby avenues for hours Wednesday night for a criminal investigation.

A Gazette reporter observed a black, unmarked police van that arrived at the scene Wednesday night, but the van pulled away after a few minutes.

One neighbor said she'd heard "five or six" gunshots and then heard a woman screaming. The woman said the gunshots sounded to her like they'd come from a "small-caliber" handgun.

In an announcement Thursday morning, Janesville police said they found a 41-year-old Janesville man at the scene Wednesday night who had "been shot multiple times," and that the man died.

More information is not being released until his family is notified, police said.

Janesville police plan a press conference Thursday afternoon to release more details.

The neighborhood on Kellogg Avenue was quiet on Thursday morning, a Gazette reporter on scene said.

One neighbor, a man who said he didn’t want to give his name, said he lives near the home where the shooting happened, a duplex on the north side of Kellogg Avenue.

The man said he heard several gunshots Wednesday night and went outside to see what happened.

He said he his neighbor, a “man in his 40s” who he recognized, was laying in blood.

The man said he heard a woman say that after the shooting, someone had fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The man said a few times in the past, he'd talked to the neighbor that was shot. He said the neighbor had a roommate, at least one child, and seemed like a nice man.

He said police were in the neighborhood until about 2 a.m. Thursday.

A Gazette reporter at the scene on Thursday said some neighbors were out clearing snow from sidewalks.

The reporter observed one woman in a car parked outside a duplex on the north side of Kellogg Avenue. The woman was crying. A few people came out of the duplex and met the woman. They embraced, and then the group went back inside, the reporter observed.