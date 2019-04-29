JANESVILLE

Rock County sheriff’s deputies searched a property on Afton Road in Janesville after serving a search warrant Monday morning.

Capt. Todd Christiansen of the sheriff’s office detective bureau said the operation is drug related.

Christiansen said he would not describe the operation further until the search is complete, sometime late Monday afternoon.

A tactical team using the armored car known as the Bearcat served the warrant in the 1100 block of Afton Road on Monday morning, Christiansen said.

The investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office’s special investigations unit, but federal agents provided perimeter security for the search, Christiansen said.

The property, just south of the Bellrichard Bridge, is close to Afton Road and appears to go back to the railroad tracks that parallel the nearby bike trail and Rock River.

Christiansen said deputies had a lot of area to search.

“It’s a big property. There’s a lot of stuff to go through, a lot of buildings,” he said.

The federal help was a part of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, known also as G-ROC for Gangs of Rock County.

A deputy on the scene said there was no danger to the public.

This story will be updated.