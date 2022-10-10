01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE—A Janesville woman has been arrested for driving without a license causing death after a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and died Sept. 28, police announced Monday.

Janesville police said the crash, which occurred at Prairie Avenue and Memorial Drive, is still under investigation and that there is no evidence that Brenda Violante, 39, was driving recklessly before the crash. Speed was not believed to have been a factor. The vehicle did have illegal window tint, according to police.

A makeshift memorial sits at the foot of a telephone pole near where 9-year-old Nolan Rice was struck by a vehicle on East Memorial Drive in Janesville on Sept. 28.

