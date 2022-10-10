JANESVILLE—A Janesville woman has been arrested for driving without a license causing death after a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and died Sept. 28, police announced Monday.
Janesville police said the crash, which occurred at Prairie Avenue and Memorial Drive, is still under investigation and that there is no evidence that Brenda Violante, 39, was driving recklessly before the crash. Speed was not believed to have been a factor. The vehicle did have illegal window tint, according to police.
Violante, who police said has been cooperative with the investigation, was facing north on Prairie Avenue at a stop sign when she turned right onto Memorial and did not see the boy, Nolan Rice, enter the roadway as he walked westward along Memorial, police said.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation, according to the Janesville Police Department. That agency is providing technology and personnel to document any blind spots were around the car based on how Violante was seated in the vehicle.
Driving without a license causing death is a Class H felony punishable by a $10,000 fine, up to six years in prison or both.
Residents call for changes
At Monday’s Janesville City Council meeting, two residents spoke during public comment about a high volume of crashes they say they’ve seen the last few years along Memorial Drive near crosswalks at Adams Elementary School, which is the school Rice had attended.
The crash that killed Rice happened several blocks west of the school.
The residents at the meeting said they’ve seen vehicles on Memorial careen out of control across Milton Avenue into an area where Memorial crosses Garfield Avenue and then narrows into a school zone in front of Adams.
That has resulted in cars pinballing off trees and even a porch at one residence in an area where dozens of children cross the street near the school every day, the residents said.
The residents called Monday for the city to upgrade pedestrian safety measures along Memorial, including speed bumps, flashing lights and an extra stop at a set of crosswalks on Memorial near the school.
