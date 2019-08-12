JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department used a drone that can detect heat signatures to arrest a Janesville man Sunday night on suspicion of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping, according to a police department news release.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Bouchard Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a complaint of a man possibly using a knife to damage about 13 tires at a total of about $1,400 in damage, the release stated.

A neighbor then spotted a man matching the suspect's description and confronted the man, who fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter and an officer deployed a drone to look for the suspect and located a heat signature along a nearby creek, according to the release.

Officers on foot could not locate the suspect because of darkness and thick vegetation in the area, but the officer piloting the drone was able to guide his colleagues to where the man was hiding in the creek, the release stated.

The suspect, Jerry Van Cannon, 53, of Janesville, was arrested and held at the Rock County Jail.