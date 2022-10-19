top story Janesville police: Teen arrested for suspected attempted homicide GAZETTE STAFF Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Janesville teenager was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of attempted first-degree homicide, police said in a news release.Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of North Osborne Avenue for a stabbing. A 19-year-old woman there was stabbed an estimated five times, police said.She suffered life-threatening injuries and was still in surgery late Wednesday night, according to police.The suspect, a 19-year-old Janesville man was arrested without incident, police said.This story may be updated. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022