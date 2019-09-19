JANESVILLE

Police suspect someone made a false report Thursday morning, resulting in police surrounding a home in the 400 block of Harding Street at 8:05 a.m.

The practice of making such calls to harass someone is known as swatting, because SWAT teams are often called.

Officers were called for a report of a man and woman involved in a disturbance with a gun being seen, according to a police news release.

Officers tried several times to contact those inside the residence with no response. Then, officers entered the residence and found two occupants inside, according to the release.

No gun was found, and the occupants said there was no disturbance, according to the release.

The occupants said they have been harassed, and police said information gathered indicate they had responded to a swatting call.

No arrest was made immediately as an investigation continues.

This story will be updated.