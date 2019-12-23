JANESVILLE

An armed robbery reported early Saturday morning might not have been armed and might not have been a robbery.

Janesville Police Sgt. Brian Vaughn said Monday a man was arrested in the incident, reported at 1 a.m. Saturday near the Stop-N-Go at 3515 E. Milwaukee St.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, police arrested Willie J. Pritchard, 31, of 2101 Forest Ave., Beloit, in a high-risk traffic stop near the corner of Memorial Avenue and Washington Street. The arrest was made without incident, police said in a news release.

The victim told officers that a man with a handgun tried to take her money as she was walking near the Stop-N-Go, according to a news release.

Vaughn said the victim at first said she did not know the man, but she allowed officers to search her phone, where they found evidence linking her and Pritchard, Vaughn said.

Vaughn said Pritchard and the victim gave conflicting and confusing stories about what happened, but it appeared the incident arose from a dispute about money.

Pritchard was arrested on a charge of attempted robbery, but based on the facts, it’s unlikely the district attorney’s office will charge him with that, Vaughn said.

The victim said Pritchard had a handgun, but no gun was found, Vaughn said.

Pritchard also was arrested on a state Department of Corrections warrant. He also had been wanted in a Nov. 19 incident in which a man told police Pritchard had pointed a handgun at him, so Pritchard also was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Vaughn said.