JANESVILLE

State Patrol officers arrested a Beloit man Sunday on a charge of intoxicated driving after they said he collided with a Janesville Police Department squad car.

At 2:41 a.m. Sunday, Christopher A. Huff, 25, of 2534 Sunset Drive, was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on Main Street when he collided with a squad car driven by Sgt. Jimmy Holford, who was eastbound on Court Street, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

The Silverado rolled over and came to rest in the intersection, according to the release.

At that time of night, Main Street has a flashing red light and Court Street has a flashing yellow light.

After checking to make sure Huff and his passengers were uninjured, Holford called for additional Janesville police officers and state troopers. The State Patrol investigates all accidents involving squad cars, according to the release.

Besides being arrested on the intoxicated driving charge, Huff also was cited for failure to stop at a red light, according to the release.

The squad car is no longer operable, but Holford is back on duty, the release states.