JANESVILLE

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Beloit man on charges of operating while intoxicated after he collided with a Janesville Police Department squad car, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

At 2:41 a.m., Sunday, Christopher A. Huff, 25, of 2534 Sunset Drive, Beloit was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on Main Street when he collided with a squad driven by Sgt. Jimmy Holford, who was eastbound on Court Street. At that time of night, Main Street has a flashing red light and Court Street has a flashing yellow light.

The Silverado rolled over and came to rest in the intersection, the news release said.

After checking to make sure that Huff and his passengers were uninjured, Holford called for additional Janesville Police officers and Wisconsin State Patrol. The state patrol investigates all accidents involving squad cars, the news release said.

Huff was also cited for failure to stop at a red light, the news release said.

The squad car is no longer operable, but Holford is already back on duty.