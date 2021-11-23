01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

Janesville police are investigating a robbery that took place this morning at First Community Credit Union, 2701 Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

At 9:23 a.m., a suspect allegedly demanded $5,000 from a teller at the bank. No gun was involved in the incident, according to a Janesville Police spokesperson.

Further details were not available, including a description of the suspect.

This story will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you