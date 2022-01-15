Police are hoping the public can help identify a tan-colored, late-model car whose driver they said pulled alongside the street and tried to lure a child inside the car Friday afternoon on Janesville’s west side.
Janesville police are looking for a “tannish-gold,” four-door sedan with silver wheels similar to a late-model Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquis and the gray-haired man they said was driving it after police said the man pulled over in the 300 block of Rockport Road and offered a ride to a child who was walking, police said in an alert.
The child told parents and police they’d refused to get in the car, but the man continued to urge the child, saying “It looks like you need a ride, your house is probably far away,” police said.
Police said the child immediately left the area and told parents about the encounter.
Police still have not identified the man who’d tried to lure the child, but neighbors supplied home security camera footage of a tan vehicle stopped at the side of the street.
Authorities say the man is described as being white and about 40 to 50 years old with short, gray hair and scruffy, gray facial hair.
