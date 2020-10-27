JANESVILLE
Janesville police arrested a man whom they are accusing of arson and threatening to, “take out the first uniform that showed up at his house and send them to the morgue,” according to a news release shared Tuesday.
Police arrested Alexander Logue, 29, of Janesville, after they responded at about 7:30 a.m. Monday to two fires reported near a home at 3314 Ruger Avenue that belonged to someone Logue knew, the release states.
One fire was in a “trash container” in the home’s driveway, and another was near a rear porch area.
The home suffered some fire damage, but police said the fire was extinguished before it could fully engulf the home.
But Janesville police in their release also report that the home’s resident had been in an ongoing dispute with Logue, who had a rifle and often carried a handgun. The resident told police that Logue said he was armed at home on the 1000 block of Bennett Street.
Police saw Logue leaving the home and took him into custody, finding him with a loaded handgun, the release states. He also told police he considered shooting them and had “Molotov cocktails” inside his home.
Police searched his home, where they found “several homemade incendiary devices, road flares and other accelerants,” the release states. They also found a long rifle.
Logue was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of Molotov Cocktails, arson and disorderly conduct, the latter two with domestic violence enhancers.
Logue is being held pending a court appearance, police said.