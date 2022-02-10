Last weekend’s robbery of a Janesville Walgreens in which five people held up and stole an undisclosed amount of money and pharmaceuticals was one of the more brazen recent retail theft incidents.
Since Jan. 11, the Janesville Police Department has made nearly 20 arrests for retail theft, including 10 in the last two weeks. While the alleged thieves in many of these incidents stole food and household goods, some larger theft have resulted in thousands of dollars in losses for local businesses.
In cities larger than Janesville, “flash mob” shoplifting has entered the public consciousness with the viral spread online of video footage of these crimes coordinated by groups of people. These operations involve thieves entering retail stores togerther, grabbing as much merchandise as possible, then fleeing the premises in short order.
Janesville police detective Chris Buescher pointed to instances of this happening in Madison and Chicago. But the robbery of the Janesville Walgreens is an indication that such crime can be carried out anywhere.
“We’ve been consulting with detectives down in Rockford and they’ve been having these events all the time,” he said.
Buescher said his team is in the early stages of investigating the Walgreens robbery.
“For a long time, we’ve been lucky we haven’t been seeing these types of crimes,” Buescher said. “Sometimes they find our fair city and decide to take advantage of it.”
Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said that while Janesville isn’t seeing retail thefts as frequently as in bigger cities, such local crimes are just as difficult to solve. And the motives of the perpetrators aren’t as straightforward as someone trying to finance a substance abuse problem.
“It’s people from outside of our jurisdiction, local residents, to people of all walks of life—from low socioeconomic to middle and upper socioeconomic status,” he said. “Some people are opportunists. They’ll grab stuff just for the thrill of doing it.”
Pearson said there is no common thread connecting the local thefts, which makes it difficult to get to the root of the problem.
“There’s no consistency to take a proactive step at this point, other than monitoring, tracking and communicating with our retail stores,” he said.
To facilitate monitoring, Janesville police have tried to build relationships with various local retailers, enabling both parties to relay information to one another.
“What we generally do is (have) a direct line of communication about groups or individuals who have been contacted on multiple occasions that were involved in thefts,” Pearson said. “Then information sharing across the board is filtered through our detectives.”
Even though there is only so much authorities and retailers can do, Pearson encouraged members of the public to speak up should they witness any suspicious activity.
“This sounds so cliche, but if someone sees something, say something,” he said. “We have an obligation as a community to protect each other all the same, which includes our retailers.”