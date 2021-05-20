JANESVILLE
Janesville police and emergency responders attended to a report of shots fired and people screaming near the corner of Kellogg and Center avenues late Thursday night, according to the 911 center.
A Rock County Communications Center supervisor told The Gazette late Thursday that emergency responders at about 9:56 p.m. Thursday went to the area near Town & Country Mobile Home Court.
About an hour later, the supervisor said Janesville police were still on the scene investigating.
The supervisor could not confirm if anyone had been shot, and a Janesville police official was not immediately available late Thursday.