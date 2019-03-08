JANESVILLE

At least one person was taken into custody early Friday on Janesville’s west side after police responded late Thursday to an “armed subject” in the 100 block of Linn Street.

At least a dozen officers were working late Thursday and early Friday in the blocks around the intersection of Linn and McKinley streets in Janesville’s Fourth Ward neighborhood after reports of an armed subject at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, according to the Rock County Communications Center.

Police were asking motorists to turn around near the intersection of Linn and McKinley streets as officers armed with rifles moved from sidewalks to yards and between houses. Police were using a bullhorn around midnight to tell occupants at 119 Linn St. to “come out with your hands up.”

Janesville police and Rock County sheriff's officers on scene were telling people in the neighborhood to stay back from an area along McKinley Street where several squad cars and at least one police dog unit gathered.

A Gazette reporter and photographer on scene saw two people taken in custody by police.

Police had not immediately offered details about the incident early Friday, including what might have led to reports of an armed subject at Linn Street.

At about midnight, police radio dispatches indicated officers were preparing to enter a home in the 100 block of Linn Street. Officers said they believed at least one dog was inside the residence, according to police scanner traffic.

One man who lives off McKinley Street said he saw police with rifles take to the streets near his house just before 10 p.m. Thursday, but the man said he hadn’t seen or heard anything unusual until he noticed officers in the neighborhood.

This report may be updated.