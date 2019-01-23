JANESVILLE

Authorities say they have a person in custody after a shooting on the southwest side of Janesville left a person wounded Wednesday night.

Janesville police did not release many details Wednesday night, but the department said in a release officers went to the area of Kellogg and South Crosby avenues at about 6:15 p.m. to respond to a shooting. An investigation was ongoing Wednesday night.

The Green County Sheriff's Office late Wednesday said in a news release that they had been on the lookout for a Green County man and his vehicle in connection with the Janesville shooting.

WISC-TV in Madison reported that a Green County sheriff's lieutenant said the sheriff's office was helping look for a homicide suspect, but Janesville police did not confirm Wednesday whether they were investigating a homicide.

Authorities in Green County spotted the suspect's vehicle on Highway 11 near Monroe, according to the release.

Monroe police, Green County sheriff's deputies and Brodhead police pursued the vehicle several miles to County F just west of Brodhead before the vehicle was stopped and its driver was arrested. No one was injured, and the man and his vehicle were turned over to Janesville police, according to the release.

A Gazette reporter and photographer at the scene in Janesville counted nearly a dozen police officers investigating at the scene.

Police used yellow police tape to cordon off streets a block to the east and west of the intersection of South Crosby and Kellogg avenues, including several yards, and called the area a "crime scene."

Detective Lt. Chuck Aagaard told The Gazette at about 7:45 p.m. that detectives on scene were busy with an investigation and couldn't offer more details at the time.

Janesville police plan to hold a press conference Thursday at the Janesville Police Department to give more details.

Resident Tiffany Buckner said she was at her home about a block north of the area police had blocked off and was out to get a soda when she heard "five or six gunshots."

Buckner said the shooting happened a few minutes after 6 p.m. She said the shots sounded to her like they might have come from a "smaller caliber" handgun.

"About a minute later, I heard a woman screeching. She screamed, 'I don't know the address!' Like she she was trying to call 911," Buckner said.

Buckner said several police squad cars showed up "about two minutes after that."

Buckner said she wasn't sure who was shot, but she said there was another shooting in the area last summer.

"It puts everybody around here on edge," she said.