JANESVILLE

Janesville police recovered suspected contractor tools stolen early Tuesday morning, according to Lieutenant Todd Kleisner.

Officers responded at 1:23 a.m. to a call about suspicious activity at the Baymont Hotel parking lot, 616 Midland Road.

Witnesses claimed they saw some people attempting to steal a generator from a vehicle before leaving in in a red Dodge pick-up truck, according to Kleisner.

Offices later spotted a red Dodge truck while checking hotels on Janesville’s north side near Highway 14 and Deerfield Drive. The suspects fled but were quickly apprehended, according to Kleisner.

The driver was cited for various traffic offenses and the passenger arrested on suspected possession of drug paraphernalia.

The truck bed contained various power tools officers believe belong to contractors staying at hotels. The investigation is ongoing and police are trying to return stolen items to their owners, according to Kleisner.