JANESVILLE

Janesville police early Tuesday recovered contractor tools they suspect were stolen from a hotel parking lot, police said.

Officers responded at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to a report of suspicious activity at the Baymont Hotel, 616 Midland Road.

Witnesses said they saw people trying to steal a generator from a vehicle before leaving in a red Dodge pickup truck, Lt. Todd Kleisner said.

Officers later spotted a red Dodge truck while checking hotels on Janesville’s north side near Highway 14 and Deerfield Drive. The suspects fled but were quickly apprehended, Kleisner said.

The driver was cited for various traffic offenses, and the passenger was arrested on suspected possession of drug paraphernalia, he said.

The truck bed contained various power tools officers believe belong to contractors staying at hotels.

Police said they could not make arrests on theft charges until they identify owners of the tools they suspect are stolen.

The tools include an Irwin vice grip, Stanley hammer, B&N multipurpose cutter, DeWalt battery-powered radio, pail of assorted metal pieces and rods, green sledgehammer, 30-foot yellow extension cord, yellow power strip, orange ratchet strap, large Makita hammer drill, Ridgid assorted tools, Dremel kit, Milwaukee reciprocating saw, leaf blower and side cutter.