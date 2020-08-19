JANESVILLE
For the first four or five months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin, Janesville police officers worked out of substations in two Janesville middle schools because the schools were empty.
But with students returning to school—at least in part, as of now—officers needed to find new space where they could work as safely as possible.
On Wednesday, Janesville officers moved to spaces in the Janesville Senior Center and the Rock County Job Center, Chief Dave Moore said.
He said the Janesville School District was “very accommodating” in letting them use space at Franklin and Marshall middle schools.
The police department chose the senior center and job center because they had the infrastructure in place for the necessary computer programs, Moore said.
“This is just a continuation of our employee separation plan to keep our employees healthy and safe,” he said.
During any given shift, two or three officers are assigned to a substation.
In total, Moore said about 20 officers are assigned to each substation, with another 20 still reporting to the police department at 100 N. Jackson St.
He said the police department is divided into two floors that don’t interact with one another physically. Administrators, detectives and records staff members are on one floor and patrol officers on another.
The Street Crimes Unit is also working offsite, he said, and some employees, such as those in payroll and budgeting, are able to work from home.
While Moore said the department has not had a positive case of COVID-19, working in different spaces gives them the flexibility to isolate one work group—if needed—without having to affect others as dramatically.