JANESVILLE
Police arrested a Janesville man in connection with a burglary early Sunday morning at the gas station where the man works, according to a news release.
Janesville police announced the arrest of Aaron D. Blazier, 26, on charges of possessing synthetic cannabinoids and burglarizing Parker Street Citgo Gas, 404 N. Parker Drive, the release states.
Officers responded to the gas station at 2:35 a.m. Sunday and saw forced entry into the gas station and an undisclosed amount of cash gone, according to the release.
Police arrested Blazier at his home, recovered the cash and found “items related to the burglary” at another location that was blocks away, the release states.
