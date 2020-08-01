JANESVILLE
Janesville police are looking for the driver of a "suspicious" vehicle that appeared to follow a girl walking her dog in the Fourth Ward on Friday night.
At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, a girl left the 300 block of Rockport Road, and during her walk she noticed a man driving a red SUV that followed her, according to a police news release.
The man "looked in her direction as he stopped and then quickly drove away," the release states. The girl ran and hid.
The man never spoke to the girl or left the SUV, according to the release, which described the vehicle as "a newer bright red small size SUV."
The girl saw the SUV while she walked east on Rockport Road, north on Jackson Street, east on Racine Street and south on Franklin Street.
Janesville police asked for help finding the man, perhaps by using footage from video cameras in that area, the release states.
The man was described in the release as a Hispanic man looking like he was about 25 years old with 3-inch-long spiked black hair. He was wearing a bright neon yellow shirt and had no immediately visible glasses, tattoos or piercings.
Those with information are asked to contact authorities at 608-757-2244 or 608-756-3636. People can also leave anonymous tips using the P3 Tips app.