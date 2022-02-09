Janesville police looking for pair suspected of stealing packages from local residence Gazette staff Feb 9, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Janesville Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects alleged to have swiped packages from a residence.Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Janesville Police Department at (608-755-3100) or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the "P3 Tips" app, which is free to download. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Police Department Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere Rock County Jail inmate dies by apparent suicide Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022 Public record for Jan. 13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Jan. 4, 2022