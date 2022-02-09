The Janesville Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects alleged to have swiped packages from a residence.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Janesville Police Department at (608-755-3100) or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the "P3 Tips" app, which is free to download.

Tags

Recommended for you