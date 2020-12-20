JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for two people who robbed a gas station and injured a clerk Saturday night.

A man and a woman entered the Citgo gas station at 1002 S. Jackson St. at 8:23 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Janesville police.

The man struck the clerk in the head with a handgun. The clerk was treated for injuries and released from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, according to the release.

The robbers left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and the clerk's cellphone, according to the release.

Police describe the robbers as a Black man around 30 years old who is "heavy set" with short or possibly no hair and a mixed-race woman about 20 to 25 years old with orange bangs and two nose piercings.

The robbers might have left the scene in a gray or silver SUV, according to the release.

Those with information about the incident or the robbers should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-758-3636.