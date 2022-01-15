JVG_220115_ENTICE01

This image taken from surveillance video shows the vehicle police are looking for in connection with a child enticement incident that occurred Friday in Janesville.

 Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE

Janesville police are trying to identify a man who offered a child a ride around 3 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.

Police say the incident occurred in the 300 block of Rockport Road in Janesville when a man in a tan or gold colored four door vehicle pulled alongside a child and offered them a ride.

According to police, the child got away from the vehicle and went home and reported the incident to their parents.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years of age with short grey hair and scruffy facial hair. The vehicle is similar to a Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquis with silver wheels.

Police ask anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact them at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

