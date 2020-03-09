JANESVILLE
A Janesville man has been arrested on a child abuse charge after a 15-month-old was found with life-threatening injuries in her home early Saturday morning.
Janesville police officers responded to the home in the 500 block of Eisenhower Ave. at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found the child, who was not breathing, and the child’s mother, who was administering CPR, according to a police news release.
The mother's boyfriend was also present, according to the release.
“The child was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries,” the release states.
The child had been in the care of the boyfriend, the mother had left the residence, and when she returned, she found the child seriously injured, according to the release.
The child was transferred to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois, according to the release.
Steven M. Horan, 30, was arrested on a charge of physical abuse to a child, causing great bodily harm.
Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police investigations bureau said Horan did not admit to causing the injuries.
Aagaard said police are working with doctors to determine precisely what kind of injuries the baby suffered.
Aagaard said circumstances leading up to the injuries were undetermined as of Monday afternoon and still being investigated.
This story will be updated.