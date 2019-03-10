JANESVILLE—Police are looking for what they think are two people who fired shots early Sunday morning on the near west side.

Officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to the area of Academy and Van Buren streets for a report of shots fired. Officers found numerous shell casings in the area, according to a news release.

“Early indications support the likelihood of two shooters,” the release states.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

This is the second shooting in less than three days in the same area. Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at 119 Linn St., three blocks from the scene of Sunday morning's incident.

Two 22-year-olds were arrested Thursday night after what police said appeared to be an argument over drugs in a house where children were present.

Anyone with information may contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or submit a tip with Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or online at www.stopjanesvillecrime.com.

This story may be updated.