JANESVILLE
Janesville police are investigating a gunshot wound that occurred Wednesday night.
At 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 3200 block of Midvale Drive for the report of a gunshot wound. The caller reported a resident had shot himself in the leg and struck another resident nearby within the same apartment.
Officers arrived and began tending to the victims, who were both transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Information gathered during the investigation to this point indicate this was an accident. Officers have confirmed there are no restrictions on ownership of firearms by the residents.
There is no continued threat to the community from this incident. The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated