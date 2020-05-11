JANESVILLE
Police responded to the 500 block of South Jackson Street on Monday after someone called in a report of a person in a vehicle with a handgun, but police found no witnesses or evidence of a crime.
Police Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas said police could not find anyone with a gun, and the original caller would not call officers back.
About 10 officers, one with a rifle, were seen in the area shortly after the call, which came in at 4:04 p.m.
The original call was vague, and officers could confirm none of it. They determined it was a false report, Wehmas said.