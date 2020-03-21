JANESVILLE
Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the city's east side, according to a news release.
Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded Friday night to multiple reports of shots fired in the 3200 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Police temporarily shut down East Milwaukee Street and found several shell casings in the roadway, according to the release. They also found a home that had been struck by gunfire. Nobody was injured, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.