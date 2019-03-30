01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

JANESVILLE

Janesville police are continuing to investigate an apparent shooting early Saturday in the city’s Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Police haven’t released many details, but according to Janesville police incident reports, police were called at 3:41 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of South Academy and McKinley streets for a report of shots fired.

According to reports, witnesses told police they heard four to six gunshots. Witnesses also said they heard vehicles traveling south on Academy Street around the time the shots were heard. One witness described a black car and a silver car in the area when the shots were fired.

Officers collected multiple bullet casings and bullet fragments at the scene, according to reports.

Police said they’ve made no arrests in the incident, and police reported no injuries. Officers were working to collect security video from a camera installed by a landlord on one of the nearby homes.

