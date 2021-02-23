JANESVILLE
In 2020, a year dominated by COVID-19, the Janesville Police Department reported a 14.5% decrease in activity from its officers, the police chief shared during a press conference Tuesday.
Chief Dave Moore said a lot of the decreases the department saw for various matters could be attributed to the pandemic. For example, he said there were fewer traffic stops because fewer cars were on the roads.
The total figure for “police activity,” which includes everything from car accidents to burglaries to drug offenses to ordinance violations, dropped from 66,680 in 2019 to 57,012 in 2020, according to the department.
The city's crime rate, which hit a 35-year low in 2019, continued to slide in 2020, according to the data.
Police arrested fewer adults and kids in 2020 when compared to 2019, as well. There was a 25% decrease in adult arrests and a 45% decrease for children.
While overall police activity and arrests declined, the number of violent crimes reported in 2020 stayed relatively level with 2019. The department reported a 2% decrease—from 148 in 2019 to 145 in 2020.
Those figures are down from 2018’s tally of 172 total violent crimes, which includes homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults that fit federal Uniform Crime Reporting definitions.
A little more than half of those violent crimes (57%) were “cleared,” according to the department. Only six of the 31 reported rapes were deemed cleared—about 19%.
Property crimes decreased more in line with the overall police activity reduction. Those crimes dropped nearly 12%, from 1,583 in 2019 to 1,399 in 2020.
Another topic that came up repeatedly during the year was the intersection of race and policing. The data shared Tuesday, however, is not broken down by race.
