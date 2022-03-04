To protect and serve is not a credo exclusively reserved for those who wear the badge in law enforcement. Some of the unsung heroes at police stations work behind desks and are dressed in civilian clothes.
During the Janesville Police Department’s awards ceremony last night, Rachael Anthoney received honors for her work as a records clerk. In her fourth year with the department, she is among 19 other members of local law enforcement who were honored for their service in the community.
Her award, Civilian Employee of the Year, honors her “knowledge, attitude and will to always do her best,” Janesville police records supervisor Leslie Vaughn.
Originally from California, the alumna of Brigham Young University-Idaho eventually made her way to Wisconsin with her family in 2015. Among other jobs, she worked as a patient registrar at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center then joined the police department in 2019.
As a communications grad, her ambitions went above and beyond the role of a stereotypical secretary who “pushes paper” for a living, she said.
“I’ve always really liked the more fast-paced community work, and I’m definitely not built for the streets to be a police officer,” Anthoney said.
As a records clerk, she spends her days responding to myriad requests, which affect people on a personal level. Whether it is hearing family members’ concerns over whether their loved one was arrested or providing resources for services such as crisis resources, Anthoney takes pride in helping others in Janesville.
And while parts of the job can be mundane, she uses her interactions with the public to make a difference in their lives.
“Ironically, we do push paper—there’s a lot of paper back there—but there’s definitely a human side to it,” Anthoney said. “We’ve had people call crying, whether it’s someone [who] went to jail, or somebody passed away.”
Due to the hectic nature of working in a police station, records clerks find themselves, at times, multitasking frantically to work on urgent tasks such as issuing and following up with arrest warrants. Anthoney credits the rest of the team in the records department for keeping things running smoothly.
“There’s a lot of really good women back there,” she said.
As Vaughn presented Anthoney’s award, she spoke to her dedication and work for the department and said she’s quite deserving of the award.
“She employs the mission of the Janesville Police Department daily and carries herself with pride, honor, courage and respect,” Vaughn said.
Anthony said receiving the award provides her a chance to boast a bit to her boyfriend, whose many awards adorn their house.
“I’m definitely excited, I will be putting it on the wall,” she said, adding “But I’m truly humbled that they would find me worthy for an award.”