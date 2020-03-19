JANESVILLE
Janesville police believe a gunshot accidentally wounded two people Wednesday night.
At 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an apartment the 3200 block of Midvale Drive for the report of a gunshot wound. The caller reported a resident had shot himself in the leg and struck another resident nearby in the same apartment.
Officers tended to the victims, who were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to a police news release.
The investigation indicates the shooting was an accident. The residents have no restrictions on ownership of firearms, according to the release.
This story will be updated